Lenna Rae (Severt) Stanley, 93, life-long resident of Ashe County, N.C., died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home in Jefferson, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Stanley was born on Sunday, April 17, 1927 to the late Fredrick and Sallie Mae Severt. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Stanley (Gene), and an infant brother. She was a member of Glendale Springs Presbyterian Church.
Lenna enjoyed many creative interests during her lifetime. She began her career as a beautician in Pulaski, Virginia, as a young wife and mother. She retired from Leviton/Southern Devices in 1989.
After retirement, she and husband, Gene, renovated a local historical home which evolved into the Rocking Chair Inn Bed & Breakfast in Jefferson. For the next eight years, she welcomed guests from around the world who enjoyed her fabulous breakfasts, including her signature dish, Stuffed French Toast. Many guests became dear friends and returned often to enjoy her hospitality. Lenna loved gardening, especially flowers; needlework, and crossword puzzles. She had a lovely distinctive laugh and her home was often a gathering place for family and friends.
Mrs. Stanley is survived by one daughter, Marsha Dianne Stanley, of Jefferson; one son, Stephen Mark Stanley and wife, Becky, of Johnson City, TN; two grandchildren, Erica Von Runnen McNeil and husband, Bradley John (BJ), and children, Caitlyn, Caden, and Colton of Huron, SD; John Von Runnen and wife, Kristy, and children, Kylie, Jordyn, Jaron, and Kole of Wylie, TX, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by the Rev. David Blackburn.
The family received friends 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Mrs. Stanley's family would like to extend their greatest appreciation to Lenna Rae's special friend and caregiver of many years, Wanda Severt, as well as Dr. Elizabeth Bradley and staff. The family would also like to send a special thanks to Medi-Home Health and Hospice of West Jefferson, whose dedicated nurses, caring aides and therapists were instrumental in helping to keep our mother with us for so many years.
Memorials may be made to the Ashe County Sharing Center, P.O. Box 705, Jefferson, NC 28640. The Ashe County Sharing Center, Inc. is an ecumenical organization whose mission is to provide food for those in need throughout its extended community. The Sharing Center stores and distributes food, and offers expanded services to food insecure children and aging senior populations.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Stanley's arrangements.
