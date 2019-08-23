Leona Mae Moseley Howell, (Nan) 95, completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice of Lenoir, N.C.
She was met with open arms by her Savior Jesus Christ and her beloved husband Pap. After three months of declining health, Nan is no longer suffering.
A devoted wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Nan loved nothing more than spending time with her family, who were all the joys of her life. Nan loved unconditionally, always loving and caring for others more than herself. Nan was a dedicated wife to her husband, Pap for almost 75 years. She was a wonderful cook and loved to bake, and was famous for her fresh coconut cakes. Her ministry was sending cards and hand-written notes to bless others. Nan was a kind and gentle soul with a sweet spirit.
Nan was born in San Gabriel, Texas on April 29, 1924. Upon high school graduation, she went to work for the War Department in Washington, DC where she met and married William E. Howell in October 1942.
Following Paps WWII service in the Navy Seabees, they made their home in Greensboro for the rest of their lives. Nan also loved spending time at Paps home place in Todd, NC. Leona was a homemaker, but worked part-time at Sears Mail Order.
Leona was dearly loved and will be remembered by her daughters, Cecelia H. Pelt of Todd, N.C., and Melinda H. Smith and husband, Tom, of Greensboro, N.C.; granddaughters, Laureé Jolly and husband, Jeff, of West Jefferson, N.C., Lauren Jones and husband, Thomas, of Charlotte and Adelaide Aiken and husband, Tyler, of Statesville, N.C.; great-granddaughters, Reagan Jones of Charlotte, N.C., and Finley Aiken of Statesville, N.C.; half-brother, Billy Moseley of Henderson, Texas; and half-sister, Linda Ashby of Tyler, Texas. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents, William B. Moseley and Etoile B. Hanchett, her brother, Luther B. (Jack) Moseley; and grandson, John Larry Pelt II.
The family owes a debt of gratitude to caregiver Judy Davis of Kernersville, N.C., who provided four years of loving care to Leona and her late husband.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Thomas Ray MD, the nurses, CNA's, volunteers and staff of Caldwell Hospice in Lenoir, N.C.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, August 25 at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 26 at Zion Methodist Church Cemetery in Todd, NC at 3:30 p.m. Family and friends will gather at Zion Methodist Church Community building one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645, Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27455, or to Zion Methodist Church, 303 Zion Methodist Church Road, Todd, NC 28684.
