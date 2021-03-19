Lillard P. Turner, 90, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Friday, March 12th at his home.
Born on March 28, 1930 to Joseph Sandford and Elza Perkins Turner, Lilllard grew up on his family’s farm in the Stanley Hollar and attended Warrensville School. At age 19, Lillard was drafted into the military and served in the Korean War.
When he returned home, he married the love of his life, Lena Turner, on June 28, 1952. According to Lillard and Lena, they were married on a front porch in West Jefferson at noon. As they said their vows, the clock struck twelve, the train came into town and blew its whistle, and a rooster crowed. When this happened, Lena thought “This marriage is doomed,” but it lasted 68 wonderful years.
To this union, two children were born a daughter, Gina, and a son, Randy. They made their home on Clay Bank Road in Smethport.
Lillard gave his life to Christ at a revival at Bristol Baptist Church. He served as a deacon at both Smethport Baptist Church and Bristol Baptist Church, teaching the adult Sunday school class for over 59 years. Proverbs 37:23 states: “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord; and he delighteth in his way.” It’s for sure that in his heart, Lillard planned his course, but the Lord directed his steps. Lillard was faithful in his service to his country, his work, his church, and his family.
Lillard was a master craftsman, avid gardener, and took pleasure in studying and watching birds. Throughout his life he built many fine pieces of furniture, grew a variety of plants, and cared for numerous birds that landed near his front porch. He enjoyed being with his family and loved going to the beach on vacations. A good friend described Lillard as a Godly man who had a heart of love.
Lillard retired after 34 years of service from Thomasville Furniture Industries where he served as both plant superintendent and assistant manager.
In addition to his parents, Lillard was preceded in death by: his son, Randy Turner; sisters, Irene Turner (infant), Maxine Trotter, Ilene Poe, Wilma Shepherd, Hazel Jones, Zell Graybeal; five brothers, Joe Allen Turner, Linville Turner, Aubrey Turner, James Turner, and Tracy Turner.
Mr. Turner is survived by his wife, Lena Day Turner; daughter in-law, Martha Turner of Jefferson; daughter, Regina Brown (Mike) of Clayton, NC; two granddaughters, Laura Turner of Jefferson, Stephanie Carroll of Clayton, NC; and one grandson, William Brown of Clayton, NC.
Four sisters also survive, Ruth White (Jim) of Lexington; Dora Smith (Ralph) of West Jefferson; Mary Hopkins (Ronnie) of West Jefferson, and Kathryn Ashley of Warrensville. Six great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Billy Joe Blevins, Pastor Keith Wagoner, and the Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with military rites.
Mr. Turner lay in state from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers were accepted or memorials may be made to Bristol Baptist Church or the Gideons, P.O. Box 1014, Jefferson, NC 28640.
