Lillian Fowler Richardson, 94 of Crumpler, N.C., passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Richardson was born on January 12, 1927 in Ashe County to James Thomas “Tom” Fowler and Annie Edwards Fowler. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Willard Richardson, and all her brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Richardson moved to Aberdeen, Maryland to work during World War II. Upon her return to Ashe County, she worked at several places and was the first woman hired for the factory at Phoenix Chair Company, where she worked until retirement. Mrs. Richardson was a longtime member of Senter Primitive Baptist Church. She grew flowers and always raised a big vegetable garden and was known to share with anyone. She enjoyed spending time with her grand kids and was known as a “Granny” to several. Mrs. Richardson always worked the voting polls and was an advocate for getting people to vote.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by one daughter, Rita Richardson of Crumpler; one son, Donnie Richardson of Crumpler; three grandchildren, Jennifer Williams, Casey Richardson, and Cody Richardson; three great-grandchildren, Courtney Watson, Dillon Severt, and Skyler Cobbler; two great-great-grandchildren, Gracie Watson and Carter Watson; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Senter Primitive Baptist Church by Elder John Jackson, Elder Robert Shatley, and the Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial will follow in the Brown-Fowler Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Brown-Fowler Cemetery in care of Jim Richardson, 3254 NC Highway 16 North, Crumpler, North Carolina 28617.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Richardson’s arrangements.