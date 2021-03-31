Mrs. Lillie “Viola” Elliott Eller, 92, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Friday night, March 26, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. David Lyalls and the Rev. Jerry Lingerfelt officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Chapel Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Eller was born in Ashe County on August 25, 1928 to the late Avery Walton and Carrie Roark Elliott. She retired from Sprague Electrical Company. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. Viola was a giving person; always wanting to help others. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister; she will be deeply missed.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Parker Eller on May 2, 2008; and a son, Terry Dean Eller.
Mrs. Eller is survived by two sons, Linville Lee Eller and Jerry Allen Eller, both of Lansing; two daughters, Ruby Ham and Sandra Jane Darnell, both of Lansing; a sister, Vilena South, of West Jefferson; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church, Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church, C/o Jody Davis, 177 Breeze Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.