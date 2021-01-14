Mrs. Linda Ann Greer Barker, 73, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 24, 1947 to the late Clarence and Elwanda Greer. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Carmen Wayne Barker and her granddaughter, Carri Mayle.
Mrs. Barker is survived by her three children, Patti Graybeal and husband, Ronnie of Jefferson, NC, Vicki Jones and husband, Brian of Crumpler, NC and Chris Barker and wife, Dawn of West Jefferson, NC; eight grandchildren, Kati Graybeal, Staci Oliver and husband, Cody, Alex Graybeal and fiancée, Julia Hartung, Rachel Sigmon and husband, Darren, Maci Jones, Abbi Jones, Kinsey Rash and Katelyn Rash; four great grandchildren, Jaxson Oliver, Caroline Oliver, Teegan Cox and Gunnar Barker; one sister, Louise Roland of Warrensville, NC; and four brothers, Norman Greer of Fleetwood, NC, Larry Greer and wife, Ginger of West Jefferson, NC, Allen Greer of Tulsa, OK and Archie Greer of West Jefferson, NC.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Barker-Eller-McNeil Cemetery in Lansing, NC. The Rev. Roy Putnam will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 4pm until 8pm at Restoration Church, 221 Barnett Street, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Family Life Ministries c/o Allen Greer, 1820 E 63rd Street, Tulsa, OK 74236.
The care of Mrs. Barker has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.