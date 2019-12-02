Linda Jean Sawyer Trivette, after a long illness, passed away peacefully at her home in Fleetwood, N.C., the morning of December 2, 2019.
She was born at home in Petersburg, VA on December 3, 1948 and was the daughter of the late SSG John R. Sawyer, Sr. and the late Joyce Ann Bailey Sawyer. Linda was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Welcoming Linda into Heaven will be her parents as well as her infant son, Thomas Randall; and infant brother, Larry Sawyer.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Gary G. Trivette of Fleetwood; and her two beloved and spoiled fur babies. She also leaves behind three sisters, Janice Long of Boone, Myra Trivette of Banner Elk, Georgia McLean and husband Joey of Banner Elk; two brothers, John Sawyer Jr. and wife Donna of North Adams, MA, and Robert Sawyer and wife Heather of Winston-Salem. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own children.
Although she has no surviving children, Linda treated us all as her children and cared for us like we all belonged to her. She will be greatly missed by her family as well as her husbands family who were very close with her as well.
Linda requested to have no public service and will be buried with her infant son in North Adams, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Hospice or the Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to Gary Trivette at PO Box 375, Deep Gap, NC 28618
