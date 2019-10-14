Linda Kay Tedder, 66, of Warrensville, N.C., died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her home.
Linda was born Friday, March 13, 1953, in Ashe County, North Carolina to the late Charles Victor and Agnes Ham Greer. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin Lester Greer and Eddie Dean Greer.
Linda enjoyed working in her garden, cooking and decorating. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lansing and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Tedder; one son, Kevin Tedder (Lori) of Jefferson; one daughter, Sonya Tedder of West Jefferson; two brothers, James Robert Greer (Janice) of Kannapolis, Richard Glen Greer (Carol) of Lanisng; six sisters, Lenna Virginia Rineair of GA, Mary Delphia Block (Michael) of CA, Ella Mae Shepherd (Ralph) of Winston Salem, Judy Ann Poe (Roger) of Lansing, Geneva Carol Spencer (Kenneth) of Lansing and Georgia Frances Greer of West Jefferson; three grandchildren, Andrew Tedder, Skyler Morrin and Brandon Tedder as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Joey McClure and the Rev. Michael Greer. Burial followed in the Perry Cemetery in Lansing.
Memorials may be made to the Perry Cemetery Fund in care of Edward Sturgill.
Words of remembrance or condolence may be viewed or sent to the family through our website www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with Mrs. Tedders arrangements.
