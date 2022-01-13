Lorrene Trivette Stikes, 65, of McGrady, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home.
She was born July 27, 1956 in Caldwell County to Leonard and Julia Faye Watson Trivette. She enjoyed traveling, reading and doing word games.
Mrs. Stikes was preceded in death by her father; her husband, Willard Watson Stikes; and brother, Delmar Watson.
Lorrene is survived by her daughters, Cyndi Parsons and spouse Junior of Elkin, Missy Denny and spouse Steve of Hays; Tammy Stikes of Johnson City, Tennessee; son, James Stikes and spouse Lynn of McGrady; her mother, Julia Faye Watson Trivette of Purlear; twelve grandchildren; one step grandchild; nineteen great grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; sisters, Pat Myers of Sparta; Dorrene Griffith and spouse Edward of Purlear; sisters-in-law, Nancy Stikes, Karen Fender and spouse Robert; brother-in-law, Spencer Medley; special friend, Mary Hess of Fleetwood; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Poe Family Cemetery with Chaplain Devin Marlow officiating. The family will receive friends at the home, 445 Gowings Knob Road, McGrady from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday night. Flowers will be accepted.
Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.