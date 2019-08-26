Lottie Roberts Adams, 96 of Lansing, N.C., died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Adams was born in Ashe County, North Carolina on Sunday, July 15, 1923 to the late James Pryor and Nancy Louisa Gambill Roberts.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Elder Vernie Adams; two sons, Tom and James E. Adams; two grandchildren, Tammy Finley and Eddie Adams; and son-in-law, Larry Roten.
Lottie was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, Emmory Roberts, Rev. Austin Roberts, Conard Roberts, Bonnie Francis, Goldie Blevins, Cordia Testerman, Rev. Smith Roberts and James Moody Roberts.
Mrs. Adams enjoyed quilting, cooking and singing. She worked for Sprague Electric for 27 years. Lottie was a faithful Christian, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered as a Godly woman who loved her family very much and she always looked for the good in all of mankind.
Mrs. Adams is survived by three daughters, Lena Mae Finley, Sandy Roten and Linda Brooks and husband, Ralph, all of Lansing; two daughter-in-laws, Elaine and Barbara Adams; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., in the afternoon at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Fred Richardson, Elder Lundy Finley and the Rev. Tommy Dollar. Burial followed in the Sexton Cemetery by the Rev. Lloyd Day and the Rev. Russell Sheets. The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 Saturday, August 24th at Badger Funeral Home.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, c/o The Ashe Shrine Club, 244 in Jefferson, NC 28640.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented