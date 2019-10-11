Louise Blevins Shumate, 92, of West Jefferson, N.C., died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ashe Assisted Living.
Mrs. Shumate was born June 17, 1927, in Ashe County, N.C., to the late Mitch and Hattie Pennington Blevins. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Patricia Ann Shumate; her husband, Bower Shumate; son, Gary Shumate; brothers, Brant and Bryce Blevins; and son-in-law, Buford Wilson.
Mrs. Shumate was a member of West Jefferson United Methodist Church and attended as long as her health allowed. Louise loved flowers, gardening, crocheting, crafts and canning. She loved Gone With the Wind and had an extensive collection of memorabilia.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dave Adams. Burial will follow in West Jefferson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at Badger Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shumate is survived by her daughter, Linda Wilson of West Jefferson; several, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
