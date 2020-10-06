M. Lindy Hiatt passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 93.
He moved to West Jefferson, NC after retiring, where he enjoyed the beauty of the mountains and spending times with his Ashe County friends, especially the Breakfast Club that met regularly at the Bantam Chef.
He was born on July 25, 1927 to Austin H. and Lelia B. Hiatt in Winston-Salem, NC. He was a hardworking man of many talents. He worked in the machine shop at Lucent Technologies (formerly Western Electric / AT&T), as well as having contracts to distribute the Winston-Salem Journal from the mountains of northwest NC to Myrtle Beach, SC, as well as servicing news racks throughout Winston-Salem.
He was a charter member of the South Fork church of Christ until he retired to the mountains where he was a faithful member of the West Jefferson church of Christ.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Harper Hiatt, and his parents. He is survived by his children, Mike Hiatt (Diana) and Jolene McKenzie; his four grandchildren, Jason Hiatt, Alison Wright (Mick), Adrienne Tucker (Brandon), Matthew Hiatt (Leslie); and four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Katie, Grayson, and Henley Kate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Harding University, (Searcy, Arkansas); Southeastern Children's Home (Duncan, SC), Carolina Bible Camp & Retreat Center (Mocksville, NC), or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc. (Nashville, TN).