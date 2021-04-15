Mrs. Mabel Lucille Coldiron Shatley, 100, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on April 11, 2021. She was born November 25, 1920.
Mrs. Shatley’s one hundred years of life was lived happily – full of family, friends, and service to God. Her aptitude for making each person she met feel special created a very loving, welcoming and open home where many would continue to call home throughout the years.
This dedicated Mother of nine felt it was a great honor to raise her children, keep her home and care for those who entered it. She taught lesson after lesson of respect, giving, and service; and she demonstrated the many forms in which love can be shown. She led by unwavering example, with grace and did not apologize for her convictions.
Her loving husband, John Paul Shatley; one daughter Phyllis Shatley Trivette, and one son David Blair Shatley, preceded Mrs. Shatley in death.
Mrs. Shatley is survived by seven children (and spouses); Vivian Shatley Miller and Craig, Wanda Shatley Simison and Gary, Daniel Paul Shatley and Tonya, George Timothy Shatley and Sandy, Rebecca Dawn Shatley, James Michael Shatley and Cherie, and Jennifer Shatley Freeman; Grandchildren: Julie Miller, Heather Jordan, Hollie Malinsky, Fran Walters, Gary Lee Simison, Emaline Shatley, Orrin Shatley, Charity Shatley and Zoe Freeman, and seven great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their heart-felt gratitude for the care and love provided by her caregivers during Mrs. Shatley’s last years, Fran, Sandy, Kristen, Sandra, Marcella, Barbara and Rita.
Due to continuing concerns and restrictions related to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Welcome Home Baptist Church Bible Fund.
