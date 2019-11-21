Mrs. Margaret Helen Hawk, better known as Margie, 87, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
A Memorial service will be held in Bethlehem, PA.
Mrs. Hawk was born in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania on February 26, 1932 to the late Frank and Veronica Knesz Csaszar. She worked as a cosmetologist for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother; she will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hawk.
Mrs. Hawk is survived by a son, Terry Hawk and wife, Roxanne, of West Jefferson; two grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
