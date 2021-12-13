Margaret Jane “Janie” McIntyre Alliger, 69, of Asheville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, December 6, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Born July 24, 1952, in High Point, NC, she was the daughter of Mary Graybeal McIntyre and the late John H. McIntyre. Janie grew up in West Jefferson and went to Beaver Creek High School. She was an avid member of the 4-H club, The Junior League, and competed in the Miss Greensboro pageant winning runner up. She was an alumnus of UNC Greensboro graduating with a B.A. in Fashion Design.
Her early career started out as a prominent buyer for Wrangler based out of New York City and eventually creating her own line for Wrangler called “Long Time Friend.” Her career eventually transitioned into interior design to work along side her husband, John L. Alliger, for their real estate business based out of Grand Cayman Island. In her spare time, she loved working on her garden and indoor plants as well as painting landscapes in oil and acrylics. She loved the performing arts and even participated in several community theater performances as a tap dancer. Other interests included travelling the world and reading extensively.
Surviving are her devoted spouse of 35 years, John L. Alliger; children, William Taylor Jr. and his spouse, Jackie, of Asheville, NC, and Amy Taylor of Charlotte, NC; step-children, Brad Alliger and his spouse, Julie, JB, Chip, Pam, and Babbie Alliger; and grandchildren, Madeline, Harris, Davis, Lauren, Amanda, and Serg Tcharkovski Alliger.
A memorial service will be held at the West Jefferson United Methodist Church on Tuesday December 14th, 2021, at 1 p.m. with visitation starting at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, PanCAN, or to West Jefferson United Methodist Church.