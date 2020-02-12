Margaret Kate Suitt Jones

West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.