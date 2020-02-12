Mrs. Margaret Kate Suitt Jones, 83, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living Center.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:00pm at Scottville Baptist Church with Brother Tommy Wurth, Pastor Dana Hines and the Rev. Dennis Eller officiating. Burial will follow the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm on Wednesday, one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Mrs. Jones was born in Grayson County, Virginia on May 14, 1936 to the late Wiley and Ollie Reed Suitt. She was married to Rev. Reeves Jones for 64 years. She was a member of Scottville Baptist Church. She was a kind spirited person and never complain; always putting others before herself. She was a devoted pastors wife, mother and grandmother; she will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Reeves Mack Jones; two brothers; and five sisters.
Mrs. Jones is survived by two daughters, Janet Segraves and husband, Alan, of Grassy Creek and Judy Hines and husband, Dana, of Hays; three grandchildren, Darrell Segraves and wife, Lori, of Crumpler, Stephen Hines and wife, Michele, of Millers Creek and Heather Whittington and husband, David, of Raleigh; six great-grandchildren, Darbie and Darrah Segraves, Bradeck and Madison Hines, Cullen and Hudson Whittington; a step great-grandchild, Nathanial Miller; sister-in-law; Louise Jones of Piney Creek, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Scottville Baptist Church Cemetery, 306 Greensboro Road, Crumpler, NC 28617 or to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
A special thank you to her caregivers Deborah Long, Ina Bare, Sherri Saunders, Tanya McNeill; to the staff at Forest Ridge Assisted Living; to Linda Holman and the staff at Boone Family Funeral Home for the support and prayers through this difficult time.
You may give your family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
