Margaret (Peggy, Peg) Hofstetter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida, after a long battle with five cancers, and blood, gastrointestinal, kidney and liver diseases.
Margaret was born on August 27, 1939, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to William (Bill) and Florence Clarke. She graduated from Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate, Stratford Teachers’ College and earned a BA degree from McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario. She taught elementary school in Brantford and Hamilton.
She married Ronald (Ron) Hofstetter in 1962 and they moved to St. Paul, MN, where she taught at Summit School. In 1968, they moved to Miami, Florida, where she raised three sons, taught arts and craft classes and operated her own store, “Peg’s Painting Place”, and ran the annual arts and crafts show in Cauley Square Historic Village in Miami (Goulds), Florida. She was on the National Board of The National Society of Tole and Decorative Painters and chaired the “Fun in the Sun” the Society’s National Convention in Miami Beach.
She later enjoyed working with dear friends at The Christmas Shoppe in Miami, Florida, for many years. After being seasonal residents for 24 years, Peg and Ron became permanent residents in Todd, NC, in 2004. She was an active member of the Ashe County Peacemakers Quilt Guild and High Country Doll Artists. They moved to Gainesville, FL, in 2020.
Peg is remembered for her contagious smile, genial personality, generosity and firm grasp of common sense. When asked how she always remained so positive, she would respond, "always keep smiling," and did so even in the most trying times. Peg had a wonderful, unique, artistic ability, making and showing her quilts, character dolls, and crafts. She strived to teach others to appreciate and to participate in arts and crafts. She was an avid reader, especially of mystery novels, and enjoyed Viking cruises, bird watching, raspberries fresh from the garden, afternoon tea, and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas.
Peg is survived by her loving husband of 58 years; three sons – James with wife Emily and sons Corey, and Jason (in Virginia); Stephen with wife Amy and daughters Lauren and Hannah (in Florida), and Richard with wife Karen and sons Brian and Evan (in Arizona); and by her brother, Robert (Bob) Clarke (in California).
A ceremony celebrating her life is being planned and will be held later when gathering in groups is once again possible.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Nature Conservancy in her name.