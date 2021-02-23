Margaret Pierce Miller, 74 of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Miller was born on February 10, 1947 in Ashe County to Frank and Lily Marie Eastridge Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Patsy Allen, Francis Pierce, and Barbara Miller, two brothers, Willie Pierce and Walter Pierce, and a brother-in-law, James Osborne.
Mrs. Miller was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Millers Creek. She was a dedicated wife and mother, a wonderful cook, and a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harold Dean Miller; son, Bryan Scott Miller and wife Kim of Caswell County; daughter, Sandra Deanette Miller of Millers Creek; five sisters, Mary Lee Osborne of Creston, Deane Childress of Lansing, Evelena Shrader of Creston, Ruth Mahala and husband Jim of Creston, and Sandra Huffman of Millers Creek; brother, Ray Pierce of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Ryan Dean Pruitt and Emerie Baye Miller; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Pastor Keith Lyons. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The body will lie in state from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing if attending the services.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff of Wilkes Regional Medical Center for their care and support during Margaret’s illness.
