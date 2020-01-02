Marie Triplett Teague, 91, of Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: January 2, 2020 @ 12:42 pm
