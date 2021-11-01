On Monday, October 25, 2021, Marilyn Weaver Bledsoe, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 89.
Mary was born April 30, 1932 at Smethport, NC to Zeb and Hattie (Bishop) Weaver. She was one of eight children. She graduated from Jefferson High School as class salutatorian in 1950. Mary attended Brea College, Meredith College, and Appalachian State University where she earned her B.S. Degree. She was a math and science educator in Ashe, Buncombe and Yancy Counties.
On Dec. 26, 1953, she married William C. Bledsoe. They reared two sons, Mark and Danny, and daughter, Betty Lee Meikle. Mary was known for her warm heart and compassionate spirit. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, sewing, knitting and crossword puzzles. She was active in her churches, and community service projects including, Jr. Woman’s Club, Math Counts, after school tutoring, and Methodist disaster building teams. Mary and Carlyle enjoyed traveling and visited 52 countries.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings except for her brother, Jim and his wife Donna. She is survived by her husband Carlyle, her three children and spouses, (Linda, Sharon, Robert), six grandchildren and their spouses, four great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and two cousins.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Boone Family Funeral Home, 2005 Mt. Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson, NC 28694. Her ashes will be interred at Senter Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 578 Nathen’s Creek School Rd, Crumpler, NC 28617.