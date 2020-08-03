West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.