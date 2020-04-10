Martha Evelyn Watson Neaves, 82 of Reidsville, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Born in Deep Gap, North Carolina on December 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Columbus and Bessie Watson. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by sisters, Ora Phillips, Rita Younce, Catherine Church, Louise Church and Mary May as well as one brother, Howard Watson.
Evelyn was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North East Maryland for many years. She, along with two of her sisters, would often sing in the choir or as the special music. Often, the three of them were requested at other church revivals. Her love for the Lord was evident through every aspect of her life. Evelyn loved being with her family. She especially enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her dedication to family was admirable to all.
Survivors include daughters, loving and special care-givers, Sandra K. Neaves (Melanie Sherrin) of Reidsville, North Carolina and Debra A. Borgardus (David) of North East Maryland; grandchildren, Adam T. Ward (Brittany), Courtney N. Warters (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Killian and ShandiBeth Ward; sisters, Doris Arlee Brown (B0b) and Helen Violet Osborne all of Elkton, Maryland. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services for close family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel; 300 East Main Street, West Jefferson, NC 28694 by the Rev. Sammy Church. Burial will follow in the Gap Creek Community Cemetery; 1231 Us-221, Deep Gap, NC 28618.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for the care provided for their mother during the challenging last stages, especially Suzanne Fain.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association; 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.