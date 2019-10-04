Mrs. Mary Catherine Roten Bare, 83, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday night, September 30, 2019, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at Obids Baptist Church with Elder John Jackson and the Rev. Mark Harless officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., on Friday, October 4, 2019; one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Bare was born in Ashe County on December 7, 1935 to the late George Dewey and Flossie Arnold Roten. She worked in Accounts Payable at Carolina Business Machines. She was a member of North Fork Primitive Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed work in her flower garden. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Burl (Dean) Bare; three daughters, Libby Cunningham and husband, David, of Nashville, TN, Donna Wiles and husband, Bryan, of Charlotte, N.C., and Anna Marie Kuether, and husband, Dave, of Bluffton, S.C.; a brother, Ray Roten, of Raleigh, N.C.; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Cunningham Nicklas and husband, Nick, of Nashville, TN, Samuel Cunningham of Picayune, Mississippi, Brittany Wiles of Jacksonville, FL, Heather Wiles Bagley and husband, Jacob, of Salt Lake city, UT and Samantha Benge of Augusta, GA; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to North Fork Primitive Baptist Church, PO Box 252, Warrensville, NC 28693.
You may give the family your condolences at our condolence www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
