Mrs. Mary Denton McNeill, 98, of Forest Ridge Assisted Living in West Jefferson, N.C., and formerly of the Idlewild Community passed away Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem, NC.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve LeaShomb officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the celebration of life.
She was born to Martin Alonzo and Pearl Beshears on July 6, 1921 and was a member of Pine Swamp Baptist Church. She loved gardening, quilting, sewing and making clothes, crocheting, baking pies, flowers and especially wild flowers. Denton found great joy in being outside in God’s creation and visiting with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James McNeill; a daughter, Martha Jane McNeill; her parents, Martin Alonzo and Pearl Beshears; brothers, Martin Alonzo Beshears, Jr. (Bud) and Ritz Beshears; and sisters, Hazel Parsons and Nancy Fletcher.
Denton is survived by two sons, Jerry (Sandra) and Tony (Ann); three grandsons, Chris, Greg and Troy; eight great-grandchildren, Ashley, Kaitlin, Kyle, Justin, Kate, Julia, Thomas and LJ; three great-great-grandchildren; Lane, Annabell and Lorelei; two sisters, Francis Cheek and Bernice Eller, as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o John Paul Miller, 1897 Conley Cheek Road, Fleetwood, NC 28626.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
