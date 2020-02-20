Mrs. Mary Jean Owen Graham, 83, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am at Tuckerdale Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Shepherd and the Rev. Lloyd Day officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-8pm at Tuckerdale Baptist Church.
Mrs. Graham was born in Ashe County, N.C., on May 1, 1936 to the late Monty and Cynthia Sturgill Owen. She was a member of Tuckerdale Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. In her spare-time she enjoyed crocheting and puzzles. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ezekiel Graham; and five brothers.
Mrs. Graham is survived by two sons, Raymond Graham of Lansing, and Howard Graham and wife, Donya, of Lansing; four daughters, Patsy Ham and husband, Carl, of Lansing, Rita Roop of Lansing, Betty Ellis and husband, Mike, of McGrady, and Jewell Atwood of McGrady; a twin sister, Martha Howell of Lansing; seven grandchildren, Sara Testerman and husband, Jake, Julia Grogan and husband, Matt, Matthew Ellis and wife, Sarah, Jessica Ellis, Lee Roop and wife, Ella, Lydia Graham, and Elaina Graham; three great-grandchildren, Camber Grogan, Lincoln Roop, and Holly Ellis; and several nieces and nephew also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Tuckerdale Baptist Church, c/o Tom Edwards, PO Box 175, Lansing, NC 28643.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
