Mary Jones Sexton, 81, of Lansing, N.C., died on Monday, May 21, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Mrs. Sexton was born in Ashe County on Sunday, November 15, 1936 to Ora Eli and Donna Mae Sullivan Jones. She married Ira Sexton on November 21, 1952. Mary enjoyed going to church and was a member of Silas Creek Baptist Church. She retired from Southern Device. Mary was blessed with a gift of hospitality; she was known for her baking and cooking skills and was always a help to others.
Mrs. Sexton is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ira Sexton; two daughters, Patricia Gale Sexton Gilbert and husband Steve of Clemmons and Kimberly Diana Sexton Cranford and husband John of Winston-Salem; one granddaughter, Asher Cranford Eaton and husband Chris; two sisters, Jeanette Barker of Warrensville and Colleen Buchanan of Jonesboro; three brothers, Lloyd Jones of West Jefferson, Boyd Jones of Jefferson and Kyle Jones of Kernersville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Fred Richardson. Entombment followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum of Prayer. The family received friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., prior to the service at Badger Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Silas Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 195, Lansing, NC 28643.
Condolences to the family may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
