Mrs. Mary Lou Richardson Ham, 95, of Lansing, N.C., died Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020at Peace Haven Community Church with Brother Mitchell Mash, Brother Lundy Finley, and Minister Fred Richardson officiating. Burial followed in the Richardson Cemetery.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday at Peace Haven Community Church.
Mrs. Ham was born in Ashe County on November 11, 1924 to the late William and Maggie Elliott Richardson. Mary was a member of Peace Haven Community Church. She enjoyed making her famous apple pies, and making quilts. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death her husband, Thomas Paul Ham; and a son, Harry Ham.
Mrs. Ham is survived by one son, Billy Ham and wife Michelle of Lansing; one daughter, Carla Faye Weaver of Lansing; one sister, Julie Faye Harvey of Lansing; four grandchildren, Montana Ham, Michelle Stewart, Angel Greer, and Candie Greer; and two great-grandchildren, Jasmine Johnson and Laila Trivette also survive.
Flowers accepted!
