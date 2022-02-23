Mr. Mason Edwin Price, 87, of Creston, N.C., passed away Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Rock Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Anthony Roark officiating. Burial will follow in the Price Cemetery with military rites.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, one hour prior to the services.
Mr. Price was born in Ashe County on April 22, 1934 to the late Mason and Beatrice Osborne Price. Mason enjoyed traveling to Mountain City to meet with his friends at Hardees and the Johnson County Senior Center. After retirement from Carroll Leather Goods, he worked at Tweetsie Railroad. He was a loving father, grandfather, and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Roark Price; daughter, Annessa Hope Price; and two brothers, Donald Price and Billy Jay Price.
Mason is survived by two daughters, Katrina Jones (Gary) of Creston, and Teresa Price of Jefferson; two sisters, Joanna Coltrane of High Point, and Jeanne Roark (Raymond) of Creston; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Johnson County Senior Center, 128 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.