Maude McNeil Calhoun, 85, of Lansing, N.C., went home to heaven Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Maude was born November 30, 1934 in Ashe County to the late Smith and Bessie Turner McNeil. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Calhoun; and sister in-law Jeannie McNeil.
Maude was a member of Phoenix Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for 66 years. She was a 4-H leader for several years. She was instrumental in starting the Ashe County Civic Center and the Ashe County Brutal bike race.
She was a substitute teacher for several years and the kids called her the tootsie roll lady as she gave tootsie rolls to the children. She also took flowers every week to the staff at school. She loved crafts, flowers, working in her yard and watching all the birds that visited. She was a member of the Red Hat Club and loved to travel.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Phoenix Baptist Church by the Rev. Chris Taylor, the Rev. Lloyd Day and the Rev. Ken Morris. Burial followed in the Eller cemetery. The family received friends from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Calhoun is survived by her son, Bob Calhoun and wife Laura of Lansing; her daughter, Brenda Day and husband Bobby Joe of Shelby; her brother, Fred McNeill of Crumpler; her sister, Mary Dollar and husband Joe of Lansing; sister in-law and caregiver, Imogene Ham; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ashe Assisted Living, 182 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Judy and Ruby, the staff at Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care and the staff at Hospice for their excellent care of Maude.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhomecom.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.