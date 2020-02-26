CW3 Max Edward Tucker (Retired U.S. Army), 82, passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
After battling late stage pancreatic cancer, he was fortunate to live out the remainder of his life in his own home with the help of hospice care and his loving family.
Mr. Tucker is survived by his children and their spouses: Tina Dykstra, Patricia & George Abitante, and Susan & Dean Harrison. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Julia and Anna Dykstra, Miki, Alissa, and Max Abitante, as well as his great grandson, Gavin Good. His wife, Chieko Watanabe Tucker and son, Max Edward Tucker, Jr., who died in infancy, precede him in death.
Mr. Tucker was born on August 24, 1937 in Warrensburg, North Carolina to Rev. Frank and Edith Rowland Tucker. He was the fourth child of seven. He is predeceased by Elizabeth (Betty) Jones, James Tucker, and Mabel Miller; and survived by Patsy Troell, Nancy McNeill, and Larry Tucker.
Mr. Tucker served honorably in the U.S. Army for 28 years. His service included multiple tours in Japan, Korea, and Vietnam. During the Vietnam War, Mr. Tucker served with the 50th Medical Detachment as a Dust Off pilot and was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism. He met his wife during his first tour in Yokohama, Japan, and were married shortly thereafter.
Mr. Tucker was an avid golfer well into his seventies. He enjoyed having his family and friends around his pool in the summertime listening to country music, drinking MGD and eating crabs. He also enjoyed spending time at his favorite watering hole, Perry's, watching football, playing Keno, and shooting the breeze with all his friends.
A viewing will be held Saturday, February 29 (Leap Day), 2020, 3-5 pm at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD 21054. Celebration of Life immediately following viewing (5:30 pm) at Perry's, 1210 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113.
Interment at Arlington National Cemetery is yet to be scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, in Memory of Max E. Tucker, donations can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122
