Mr. Maynard Blane Goss, 84, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday morning, April 1, 2021 at his home.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m.on Tuesday, April, 6, 2021 at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve LeaShomb, the Rev. Ervil Jones, and the Rev. John Elledge officiating.
The family received friends after the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.
Mr. Goss was born in Ashe County on July 21, 1936 to the late Victor and Viller Miller Goss. He retired from Blue Ridge Electric and was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Maynard enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing, and cutting firewood. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nina Long and Wave Woodie; and a brother, Bernard Goss
Mr. Goss is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pat Severt Goss; a son, Terry Goss and wife Melissa, of West Jefferson; a daughter, Kim Goss Arnett and husband, Rick, of Wilkesboro; four sisters, Ruth Patrick, of Crumpler, Patsy Perkins, of Warrensville, Mable Coleman, of Jefferson and Ruby Goss, of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Andy Cheek and wife, Liz of West Jefferson, Ben Cheek and companion, Dawn Mathis, of Laurel Springs, Luke Goss and wife, Caroline of Jefferson, Kole Goss and wife, McKenzie, of West Jefferson; Jed Goss of West Jefferson; four great-grandchildren, Gage Cheek, Josie Cheek, Emmi Cheek and Drew Cheek; a soon to be great grandson and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shoes for Kids, 347 Paddy Avenue, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.