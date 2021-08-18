Mildred Louise Latham Bare, 83 of Wilkesboro, N.C., formerly of Ashe, died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Bare was born October 22, 1937 in Ashe County to the late Roby Parker Latham and Della Ray Roark Latham. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gerald Bare and sister, Goldie Gaye Dancy. Mildred enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner for her family and watching Shepherd’s Chapel on TV. She loved playing games like Rook, bingo and dominoes.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Russell Sheets. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Mrs. Bare is survived by, six children, Mark Bare and wife Evelyn of Idaho, Abigale Stanbery and husband, James of Millers Creek, Sessie Brown and husband J. C. of Wilkesboro, David Bare and wife Dusty of North Wilkesboro, Della Myers of Winston Salem and Jeremiah Bare of Wilkesboro; brother, Roy Parker Latham, better known as R. P., of West Jefferson; and sisters, Joanne Foster and Maye Taylor both of West Jefferson, Mary Seagle of Hickory and Margie Brown of Jefferson. 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to CART Fund, Coins for Alzheimer’s Trust Fund, c/o Ashe County Rotary Club, PO Box 1045, Jefferson, NC 28640.
