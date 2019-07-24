Mr. Mont Fred Shepherd, 92, of Grassy Creek, N.C., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Margate Health & Rehab in Jefferson, N.C.
Mr. Shepherd was born September 1, 1926, in Grassy Creek, N.C., to Grover Cleveland and Ethel Walker Shepherd. He graduated from Healing Springs High School and served in the US Army during World War II. After the war, he attended agricultural school in Jefferson and proudly farmed the land that had been in his family for generations. In later years, he took up dancing and could often be found dancing at the former Shadracks in Boone, Shatley Springs and other area venues. He was a member of New River Baptist Church in Grassy Creek, N.C.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shepherd was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert Blaine Shepherd, James Wilburn Shepherd, Walter Leonard Shepherd and Ralph Franklin Shepherd; three sisters, Sallie Edith Shepherd Howard, Myrtle Luna Shepherd Pugh and Betty Ruth Shepherd Williams; one son, Ryland Boyd Shepherd.
Mr. Shepherd is survived by his former wife, Betty Ann Howell of West Jefferson, N.C.; one son, Brodrick Shepherd and wife, Tamara, of Statesville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Montra May, Bethany Shepherd and Andrew Shepherd; three step grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Shepherd will be held at a later date.
