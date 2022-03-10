Morning Delane Bruton Lopp, 82, of Piedmont Crossing passed away on March 8, 2022 at Thomasville Medical Center.
Morning was born on April 4, 1939 to the late Robert “Bob” Bradley Bruton and Alice Adams Burt Bruton in Davidson County. She grew up at Junior Order Children’s Home where her father was the superintendent. Morning graduated from Lexington Senior High School and later graduated from Duke University with a degree in Christian Education.
She married Bill Lopp in 1962 and worked for his firm as an administrator for over ten years. Following, she worked for the State of North Carolina in the Community Service Work Program. She then worked as a grants manager with the Governor's Crime Commission overseeing federal grants awarded to domestic violence and child abuse agencies. Morning later served at Erwin United Methodist Church. She lived a life of service and dedication to others.
In addition to her parents, Morning was preceded in death by her three siblings, Henrietta Huffines, Emma Owens, Alice Beidler.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, William “Bill” Lopp; two sons, Brad Lopp and wife Jenny of Clayton, David Lopp and wife Kelly of Jefferson; a sister, Bobbi Rivers and husband Chuck of Thomasville; four grandchildren, Andrew, Julia, John, and Abby Lopp; several extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Fair Grove United Methodist Church in Thomasville with the Rev. Tom Jolly officiating. The family will greet friends in the sanctuary following the service.
Memorials may be given to Fair Grove UMC, Piedmont Crossing or American Children’s Home.
