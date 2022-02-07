Mr. Lester Parker, Jr, 83, of Jefferson passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born January 29, 1939 in Shouns, Tennessee he was the son of the late Lester and Lula Lewis Parker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jewel Winebarger and his brother, James Parker.
Lester, or Junior as he was known early in his life, was an honest, kind, hardworking man who believed you should always do your best at whatever was put before you. He continued to exhibit these traits even during his period of illness at the end of his life.
He obtained his education while working full-time and providing for his family. Lester was a graduate of Wilkes Community College and Appalachian State University. He spent most of his career working for Sprague Electric and then United Chemi Con except for the time that he served in the United States Army. He retired from United Chemi Con as a product engineer. After his retirement he spent several years working for Ashe County Transportation Authority.
Lester enjoyed reading, working outdoors, and watching Antiques Roadshow. He was always very handy, whether it be fixing small appliances, painting, or doing household repairs and took pride in a job well done. He believed in giving but in quiet ways. It was not for show but simply because he saw it as the right thing to do. He was a dedicated blood donor and had a soft spot for children — especially those in need. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Osborne Parker of Jefferson; daughter, Patricia Parker Roberts and her husband, Dr Ben Roberts of Bethlehem; grandson, Benjamin Parker Roberts of Hickory; stepdaughter, Sandy Day and her husband, John of West Jefferson; stepson, Sam Hartsoe and his wife, Laura of Jefferson; two step grandsons, Justin Miller and Travis Hartsoe; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the CNA’s, nurses, doctors, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and all the other caregivers that Lester met in the last two months of his life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth Service Street NW, Washington, DC 20006.
