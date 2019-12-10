Myrtle Bean Black grew up in a small town in North Carolina, and moved with her family to an even smaller town in Virginia when she was a teenager.
She graduated from Appomattox High School, and went to work as a secretary to a local businessman who owned a sawmill. In a short amount of time, she married her boss, Millard Goodman, and in a couple of years, their son, David, was born. They subsequently left Virginia and moved to West Jefferson, North Carolina, where they lived until Mr. Goodmans death.
After spending a few years as the local beautiful widow lady, a single gentleman who lived nearby decided to ask her out. After a short time of dating, Myrtle married Gabe Black and they made their home in his house, which was just across the road.
Winters in the North Carolina mountains became too harsh for Gabe when it was discovered that he had emphysema. He and Myrtle began to spend winters in Florida for his health, and after a couple of years purchased a home in Avon Park. Eventually, Florida became their year-round home, and they enjoyed many good years in the sunshine until Gabe's death.
Myrtle was already an expert at quilting and crocheting and had created many beautiful quilts for family members. She enjoyed doing art projects and working with her hands, which led her to become interested in taking classes in Paper Towle, which is a very intricate and exacting art form. She greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of the class, and spent many hours of fun creating amazing pieces of art. Myrtle also spread her wings and began to travel, spending many happy hours on the road and in the air with various family members. She was always ready to take off on a trip to see new places.
Unfortunately, as her health began to decline, Myrtle was unable to continue pursuit of many of the things she enjoyed most. Five years ago, she decided to leave Florida and move to Georgia to be near family. A resident of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford for over four years, she made many friends of other residents and staff, and enjoyed the activities she participated in there. A year and a half ago, Myrtle moved as a long-term resident to Magnolia Hospice House in Conyers. She made many close friends among the staff at Magnolia. Loved by all her caregivers, she loved them in return and considered them all her family.
On Saturday, December 7, 2019, a light went out in the world with Myrtles death. She was a strong and resilient person who gave love and kindness to everyone around her. She was loved in return by everyone who came into contact with her shining spirit. She will be greatly missed by all.
Myrtle is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Sybil Goodman; brother and sister-in-law, Maynard and Doris Bean; niece and nephew, Ginger and Judson Caldwell, as well as many other much loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by two sisters and four brothers.
Visitation hours for friends and family will be held from 2pm until 4pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Covington.
A Memorial Service for Myrtle will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 3:00pm, at Caldwell & Cowan Floyd Street Center, 3134 Floyd Street, Covington.
Commented