Mrs. Nancy Louise Woodie Black, 87, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services were held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Russell Sheets officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 pm; one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Black was born in Ashe County, N.C., on August 15, 1932 to the late Charlie and Chessie Sheets Woodie. She was a member of Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, canning, and baking for her family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother; she will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Ward Black.
Nancy is survived by two sons, Raymond Black and wife, Jodi, of West Jefferson, and Elton Black and wife, Kelly, of Jefferson; two sisters, Lil Neaves and husband, John, of Jefferson, and Mary Severt of Wilbar; one granddaughter, Kendra Black Brown and husband, Ethan, of Kernersville; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
