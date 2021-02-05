Norma Jean Stuart was born on February 9, 1952 and departed this life on February 1, 2021 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina making her stay here 68 years, 11 months, and 22 days.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Arlene Eldreth and her son, Mark Stuart.
She leaves behind her husband of fifty years, Edwin Stuart of the home; two sisters, Linda Cooper of Fleetwood, North Carolina and Teresa Eldreth of Lansing, North Carolina; and one brother, Bobby Eldreth of China Grove, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She professed her life the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in 1967. She lived a dedicated and faithful life until the end. Norma looked forward to Sunday all week long so she could go to her little church, New Bethel Baptist, for morning service. She would then spend the afternoon visiting with family until time for the evening service.
Although there are tears shed and heartbreak now, let us remember that Norma is not suffering or is in any pain now. She has gained her angel wings and is walking, singing, and shouting on the streets of glory-waiting on the rest of us for that happy reunion day.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the New Bethel Baptist Church by Pastor Lundy Finley and the Rev. Lloyd Day officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, February 7, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers or food, donations may be made to New Bethel Baptist Church c/o Virginia Hart 4368 Big Horse Creek Road Lansing, North Carolina 28643.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Stuart family.