Mr. Norman Gwyn Harless, 61, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday morning, September 30, 2021 at his mother’s home.
A private graveside service will be held. The family requests no home visits please, due to COVID-19.
Mr. Harless was born in Ashe County on April 11, 1960 to the late Gwyn Earsel Harless and Mary Grace Mash Harless. He graduated from North Carolina State University. He worked as a land surveyor for many years in Ashe County.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Anthony Harless.
Mr. Harless is survived by his mother, Grace Harless of West Jefferson; a brother, John Harless (Diane), of West Jefferson also survives.
The family requests no food or flowers please!
Memorials may be made to: the family c/o Boone Family Funeral Home, PO Box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.