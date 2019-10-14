Onis Lee Neaves, 67, of Glendale Springs, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 10th, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
He was a loving husband, father, and Paw Paw, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was the 12th child born to Roscoe and Winnie Phipps Neaves on May 29th 1952. On May 29th, 1971 he married his high school sweetheart Judy Mae Mash. They had one daughter, Heather.
Onis was a graduate of Ashe Central High School and was employed at Leviton Manufacturing for 38 years. He was an excellent carpenter, wood worker, and could repair anything. Onis could always be counted on to help out, no matter the job.
He enjoyed building things, music, farming, sports, fishing, and especially watching his grandsons play ball. He faithfully attended Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, and loved his church family. He always looked forward to the holidays to spend time with his family, and would always count down the days until Christmas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant twin sisters, Jean and Joan; his brothers, Wayne and Claude; and sisters, Grace Goodman, Lenna Kay Hamby, Juanita Osborne, and Sharon Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy Mash Neaves; one daughter, Heather Leigh Casey and husband Jeremy; and two grandsons, Boston and Easton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Onis will be greatly missed by his family, but they take comfort in knowing he is in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
