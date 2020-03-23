After a battle with dementia that lasted over a decade the Masters gentle hand reached down and took Opal Severt Moore home on March 20, 2020.
Praise be to God for her mind is no longer confused or scared. Her body is no longer feeble or bent. Her greatest birthday ever!
Ms. Moore leaves behind the family she adored and cared for including her husband of 58 years, Charles Moore; and her children, Chris Moore and wife Vickie and Lisa Harless and husband Mike, all who live in Fleetwood. Ms. Moore also loved and leaves behind two grandsons, Evan Moore and wife Kayla of Fleetwood, and Derek Harless and wife Nikki of North Wilkesboro. The latest additions to Ms. Moore's family were three cherished great grandchildren, Ava, Levi and Vance Moore. Forever precious to Ms. Moore's heart are also three sisters left behind, Wanda Barnes and Shirley Neaves of Glendale Springs and Bronda Elliott of Jefferson. She also loved and will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Moore went to reunite with family precious to her including her parents, Arnold and Annie Severt. She is being greeted by brothers and sister-in-laws she loved so much including, Leonard Severt, Paul and Lois Severt, Don and Darlene Severt, and Jimmy and Dianne Severt. Ms. Moore is also seeing the three nephews she loved in this life that went home at a young age including Timmy, David and Ricky Severt.
Ms. Moore would have wanted all these names mentioned. That was how she lived her life... not only saying but practicing "you don't make difference in people." She never wanted anyone to be left out. Her faith and her family were what she lived for, her passion. She did not need trophies or attention but was the wind beneath the wings of those she loved.
Her family will be meeting at her home on Grandfather Pines Drive in Fleetwood. Private funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Boone Funeral Home in West Jefferson with the Rev. Evan Moore officiating. Burial followed in the Glendale Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or donations can be made to the charities listed below to honor and/or remember this precious lady.
Donations can be made to: Prayer Baptist Missions, c/o Phillip Moore, PO Box 160849, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 or Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640 or Gideons International, PO Box 993, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
