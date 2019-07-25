Mr. Ory Alexander Owen, 27, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Saturday night, July 21, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Lea, the Rev. Gervase Hitch and the Rev. Robert Lee officiating.
The family will receive friends in the Mt. Parlor Room at Boone Family Funeral Home following the Celebration of Life.
Ory was born in Watauga County in 1992 and graduated from Ashe County High School in 2010. He attended UNCG and was currently enrolled in Penn State World College studying communication, public relations and advertising. Ory loved all things tech and especially enjoyed assisting in creative projects. Ory especially enjoyed his internship with Boone Family Funeral Home and his time in New York city interning with Louis Vuitton.
Ory began in Ashe County Little Theatre, as a youth actor, he later was part of Blowing Rock Stage Company and Wilkes Playmakers. He also worked with the Raleigh Little Theatre as a sound technician and stage manager. His most recent endeavor was Ashe County Little Theatre production of Gypsy, as the stage manager.
Ory enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Uncle Bud's; planning the family's annual vacation with brother, Evan; beach trips with Aunt K; attending concerts by his favorite groups and the special relationship he had with his beloved dog, Beatrice. Ory will be remembered for his welcoming friendly personality, his helpful nature and his warm and genuine smile.
Ory was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reeves and Zollie Owen, A.B. and Virginia Addington; and Uncles, Albert Addington and Edwin (Bud) Owen.
He is survived by his parents, Darell and Mary Addington Owen; and brother, Evan Owen. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashe County Little Theatre, 303 School Ave., West Jefferson, NC 28694 or Suicide Prevention, Attention: Development 50 Broadway, FI 19, New York, NY 10004.
The family requests if you have an Ory Story that you would like to have told at his Celebration of Life; please email it to lindaholman@skybest.com.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.