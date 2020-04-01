Oscar Graydon "Grady" Lonon, III, 70 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro.
Mr. Lonon was born in Marion, NC to the late Oscar Graydon Lonon, Jr. and Irma Louise Johnson Lonon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, one brother, Robert Bob Clayton Lonon; a nephew, Clayton Lonon; and a niece, Amy Carson Mathews.
He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; following graduation he served his country in the US Air Force, where he was a member of the Air Force Band Singing Sergeants. After his time in the Air Force, he attended the Whittier College School of Law in Los Angeles, CA obtaining his Juris Doctor professional degree in Law. He has served as an Attorney since 1981.
Grady was an active supporter and volunteer with the Ashe County Arts Council, the Ashe Civic Center, and he was a past board member of Habitat for Humanity and the Ashe County Community Foundation. Grady served as Director of the Ashe County Choral Society for many years. Wearing many different hats through the years with the Ashe County Little Theatre, he could be found in the Playbill as the Director or onstage as one of the Actors. Music played an important role in Grady's life; he was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church serving as Chancel Choir Director for 35 years and a member of Bethany's Ding-A-Lings.
Mr. Lonon is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Jane Chapman Lonon; two sons, James Lonon and Matthew Lonon; one sister, Julia (Jim) Mathews, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and loving cousins.
Memorials may be made to: Bethany United Methodist Church Music Fund, 495 Hwy 194 South, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or to a charity of the donors choice.
A service to celebrate Grady's life will be held at a later date.
You may send or view condolences to the family though our website www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home and Cremation Services was entrusted with Mr. Lonon's arrangements.
Commented