Otis Worth Rash, 67 of Creston, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.
Mr. Rash was born on February 14, 1954 in Ashe County to Worth and Reba Irene Testerman Rash. He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Rash was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed studying the Bible and talking with people about faith. He enjoyed fishing, listening to gospel hymns and watching preaching on television. He loved his family and friends dearly and liked spending time with them.
Mr. Rash is survived by daughter, April Rash of Hampton, TN; mother, Reba Testerman Rash of Jefferson; four sisters, Lois Maine of Todd, Charlotte Phillips of West Jefferson, Ardna Rash of Boone, and Sandy Baker of Greenville, NC; two brothers, Cody Rash of Creston and Dwight Rash of Jefferson; also surviving are three grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Frank Rash and the Rev. Derrick Wilson. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers were accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
