P. Huber Hanes III passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Clemmons.
He was born in Winston-Salem on February 4, 1947, the first of four children of Pleasant Huber Jr and Jane Hopkins Hanes.
He is survived by his wife Susan; his sisters, Jane Hanes Lambeth (Carter) and Helen Hanes Welsh; his brother Russell Hanes (Jeanie); his adored stepchildren, Kevin Belknap (Aimee); Kimberly Corsi (Stephen); his two grandchildren, Ethan and Ember Corsi; his nephew, MacCrae Morton (Mamie) and niece Helen Wells (Steve); his three nieces, Katherine, Molly and Lizzie Hanes; his nieces, Jane and Emily Welsh and his nephew Christopher Welsh.
A memorial service will be held at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2 p.m.
An additional graveside service will be held at the P.H. Hanes plot in Salem Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens in Jefferson, NC was entrusted with Mr. Hanes’ arrangements. The graveside service in Winston Salem will be under the direction of Salem Funeral Service.