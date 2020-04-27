Patsy Bishop Hanson passed away on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 in Charleston, West Virginia at the age of 67.
Patsy was born in Medford, Oregon on September 8th, 1952 to parents Ollie and Shirley Bishop. Patsy lived most of her life in Ashe County, North Carolina.
Patsy lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as sewing, coffee while chatting, and spending time with family. She was an amazing mother and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory include husband Clark; daughters, Lori Barnes (Steve), Amanda Perkins, and Deanna Perkins; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Patsy will be greatly missed by all those that loved her. If you would like to honor Patsy feel free to donate to the American Heart Association.
