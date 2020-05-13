Peggy Darnell Hart, 78, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at her home with her husband and family by her side.
Mrs. Hart was born in Ashe County, N.C., on August 26, 1941 to the late Ardle and Cordie Darnell. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mildred Bowlin, and Linda Barker; and two brothers, Dwight Darnell and Gary Darnell.
Mrs. Hart is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul Hart; a son, Ricky Hart and wife, Marisa of Wilkesboro; and three daughters, Deborah Hart of Arroyo Grande, CA, Kelly Surber and husband, Sammy of West Jefferson, and Paula Roten and husband, Vernon of Fleetwood. She is also survived by one sister, Joyce Pruitt and husband, Jerry of Laurel Springs; four brothers, Bill Darnell and wife, Barbara of Wilkesboro, Rocky Darnell and wife, Pat of Wilkesboro, J.D. Darnell and wife, Andrea of West Jefferson, and Roger Darnell and wife, Carolyn of Wilkesboro.
Mrs. Hart is survived also by eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11am at Darnell and Woodie Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Goodman.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640. The family respectfully requests no food.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
