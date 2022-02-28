Preacher Ralph Smith, 81 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away, Monday, February 21, 2022 at Margate Health & Rehab Center.
Preacher Smith was born June 7, 1940 in Ashe County to the late David and Mabel Severt Smith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Dora Sue Smith, daughter, Priscilla Wood, sisters, Elsie Stone, Pinkie Lewis, Sylvia Roark and Bly Walton and brother, Ray Smith.
Ralph was a good and faithful servant to the Lord, serving Liberty Baptist Church in Sparta for over 50 years. He was a dedicated grandfather and always enjoyed taking care of his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going to area revivals with his friend Lloyd Day. Ralph never met a stranger, he loved spending time with his friends at Hardees. He was known for always having a camera or camcorder with him and taking photos and videos of his travels. Ralph was a big Duke basketball and Atlanta Braves baseball fan.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Lloyd Day, Roger Schweickert and the Rev. Wayne Jones. Burial will follow in the Severt Cemetery. Preacher Smith will lie in state from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Preacher Smith is survived by his son, Daniel Smith and wife Joyce of Canton; brother, Roy Smith of PA; sister, Sadie Lyalls of West Jefferson; grandchildren, Crystal Johnson and husband Will of Wilkesboro, Whitney Wood of Kingsport and Roxanne Priest and husband Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Bentley and Emsley Johnson, Sadie Carter, Bailey and Bryson Cole. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorials may be made to the family c/o Badger Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St., West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.