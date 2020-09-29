Ralph William Welch, 83 of Warrensville, N.C., died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Welch was born in Ashe County on July 19, 1937 to the late Howard and Ora Mae Greer Welch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Welch Smiley.
Ralph was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and farming. A self-taught carpenter who, at one time, was foreman over a crew of over 75 people.
He and his wife attended Sugar Tree Baptist Church. He was a caregiver to his wife, being able to keep her at their home until five years ago. He was most proud of and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Welch is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elsie Mae Calhoun Welch; daughter, Sandy Dollar of Warrensville; son, Danny Welch of Warrensville; daughter, Donna Roten of West Jefferson; sister, Juanita Wilson of Millers Creek; six grandchildren, Adam Dollar, Jordain Dollar Hardin, David Roten, Amber Welch Roten, Luke Roten, Seth Welch; five great-grandchildren, Abilene Dollar, Trent Hardin, Sadie Mae Hardin, Alley Beth Dollar and Ozella Roten; and several nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jim Greer. Burial followed in the Calhoun Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service at Badger Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calhoun Cemetery.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.