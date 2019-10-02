Randall Scott "Freebird" Combs, 47, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away September 30, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Combs was born November 27, 1971 in Ashe County to Dale Emmett Combs, Sr. and Carolyn Price Combs. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Emmett Combs, Jr.
Surviving are daughter, Brianna Storm Nethery and spouse Mexwell Owen Fiegel of Idaho; son, Dakota Scott Combs and girlfriend Kayla Bennett of Lansing; his parents, Dale Emmett Combs, Sr. and Carolyn Price Combs of West Jefferson; sisters, Karen Sue Barker of Glendale Springs, Tina Combs of Hays, and Sharon Taylor and spouse Allen of Todd; three grandchildren, Dalton Matthew Nethery, Wesley Owen Feigel, and Linsie Kalin Combs; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Miller Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Joey McClure and the Rev. Tommy Dollar officiating. Burial will follow in Goodman Cemetery Mulatto Mountain Road. The family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Service from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service. Flowers accepted. The family has requested no food.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
